As the US presidential election approaches, the future of Türkiye-US relations hangs in the balance. Whether it’s Donald Trump or Kamala Harris who takes the helm, Ankara’s ongoing concerns—particularly regarding US support for the PKK-affiliated YPG in Syria—remain at the forefront of a tense diplomatic landscape.

The outcome of the election will determine not only the tone of US-Türkiye relations but also the potential course of critical issues such as regional security, counterterrorism, and military cooperation.

Long-standing geopolitical dynamics, particularly those involving ongoing conflicts in Türkiye’s immediate neighbourhood, are expected to shape the relationship between Washington and Ankara, the two NATO allies.

However, experts remain skeptical about a major shift in bilateral relations. While the US presidential candidates’ approaches differ, deeper geopolitical dynamics will continue to play a central role in shaping US-Türkiye ties.

The Syria issue

Among the most contentious issues straining the alliance is the US’s support for the YPG, the Syrian extension of the PKK. Both Washington and Ankara officially classify the PKK as a terrorist organisation,but the US has worked with the YPG as a partner in the fight against Daesh.

Ankara has repeatedly expressed frustration over the US working with the YPG, stating that using one terrorist group to fight another is counterproductive. Türkiye shares a border with Syria.

Despite these differences, Türkiye’s strategic role in the region is undeniable.

“Türkiye’s geographic proximity to the wars in its north and south, its efforts to end these wars, and the positions that Türkiye and the US take in these conflicts will remain key factors in shaping the future of Turkish-American relations,” says Aylin Unver Noi, a professor of international relations at Haliç University in Istanbul.

Trump and Türkiye

Donald Trump’s presidency saw moments of both tension and cooperation with Ankara. His decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria in 2019 gave Türkiye room to assert itself militarily but also created new complications in the broader US-Türkiye relationship.

Trump also took a more pragmatic stance on Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence systems, a move that had restrained ties between the two countries. While Trump did impose some sanctions on the S-400 issue, his overall approach was more transactional and sympathetic to Türkiye’s concerns.

Noi highlighted this point, noting that, “Trump’s potential return to the White House could revive positive bilateral engagements and boost security cooperation, particularly regarding Türkiye's role in counter-terrorism efforts in Syria.”

However, she also cautions that certain policy areas, such as US support for the YPG, might not be easily swayed by a change in leadership, given priorities within Washington.

Should Trump return to office, many experts wonder if his unorthodox style would open a new chapter or merely reignite old frustrations.

Despite Trump’s earlier move to pull US forces out of northern Syria, Washington’s support for the YPG has not shifted substantially.

Harris and the perpetuation of Biden policies