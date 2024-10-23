WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli citizens form coalition to demand international pressure on Israel
The coalition Israeli Citizens for International Pressure has released a statement, signed by over two thousand Israeli citizens, calling on the UN, US, EU, and Arab League to take action against Israel as it genocides Gaza.
Israeli citizens form coalition to demand international pressure on Israel
Members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Israel, among other Israelis, reject the state of Israel and the genocide of Gaza. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Others
October 23, 2024

Israeli Citizens for International Pressure, a movement seeking "true international pressure on Israel for an immediate ceasefire", has published a petition in support of their aims of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, garnering the signatures of over 2400 Israeli citizens already.

In their statement, addressed primarily to the United Nations, the United States, the Arab League, the European Union, and "all states around the world", the collective calls on the international community to place effective, ample pressure by implementing "every possible sanction" on Israel to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement continues: "Many of us are veteran activists against the occupation, for peace and mutual existence in this land…Unfortunately, the majority of Israelis support the continuation of the war and massacres, and a change from within is not currently feasible. The state of Israel is on a suicidal path and sows destruction and devastation that increase day by day."

The coalition develops its argument in the critique of the Israeli government further, noting that Tel Aviv has "abandoned its citizens who are hostages (and has killed some) … and it has forsaken the fate and future of all of its citizens."

Furthermore, the statement highlights the likelihood that many Israeli citizens may share the beliefs of the undersigned but remain silent out of fear of "repression, intimidation, and political persecution."

RelatedMulish Israel, bellicose Netanyahu: Why Gaza ceasefire deal is distant

No end to the carnage in sight

Recommended

Tel Aviv has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians and wounded over 100,000 others in over a year of war. But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes. Another 10,000 or more have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

"Every day that goes by further distances any possible horizon for a regional agreement and reconciliation," the coalition states regarding the time-sensitive nature of their global call to action against Israel.

In a striking ending to their statement, Israeli Citizens for International Pressure additionally scrutinise countries around the world who have only paid lip service to the goal of a ceasefire.

"The leaders of many countries make repeated statements about the horror they feel and verbally denounce Israel's operations, but these condemnations are not backed by practical actions. We are replete with empty words and declarations."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad