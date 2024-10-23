Israeli Citizens for International Pressure, a movement seeking "true international pressure on Israel for an immediate ceasefire", has published a petition in support of their aims of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, garnering the signatures of over 2400 Israeli citizens already.

In their statement, addressed primarily to the United Nations, the United States, the Arab League, the European Union, and "all states around the world", the collective calls on the international community to place effective, ample pressure by implementing "every possible sanction" on Israel to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement continues: "Many of us are veteran activists against the occupation, for peace and mutual existence in this land…Unfortunately, the majority of Israelis support the continuation of the war and massacres, and a change from within is not currently feasible. The state of Israel is on a suicidal path and sows destruction and devastation that increase day by day."

The coalition develops its argument in the critique of the Israeli government further, noting that Tel Aviv has "abandoned its citizens who are hostages (and has killed some) … and it has forsaken the fate and future of all of its citizens."

Furthermore, the statement highlights the likelihood that many Israeli citizens may share the beliefs of the undersigned but remain silent out of fear of "repression, intimidation, and political persecution."

No end to the carnage in sight