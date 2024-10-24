WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN chief demands 'peace' in Ukraine at Russia-hosted BRICS summit
Antonio Guterres urges for a just peace in Ukraine at a BRICS summit hosted by Russian President Putin, calling for respect of international law and territorial integrity.
UN chief demands 'peace' in Ukraine at Russia-hosted BRICS summit
UN leader Guterres pleads for ceasefire and peaceful resolution of conflicts. / Photo: AP
October 24, 2024

United Nations leader Antonio Guterres has pleaded for a "just peace" in Ukraine, calling in a speech in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin for an end to more than two years of fighting.

Speaking on Thursday at a BRICS summit hosted by Putin in Russia's Kazan, Guterres also demanded an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, the release of hostages and an "immediate cessation of hostilities" in Lebanon.

"We need peace in Ukraine. A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and (UN) General Assembly resolution," Guterres told the summit.

The UN secretary general was in Russia for the first time since April 2022 and was due to hold talks on Ukraine with Putin later on Thursday.

Guterres has been critical of Moscow's offensive and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory but there has been no halt in the fighting, now grinding through its third year.

He said it was essential to respect "the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all states".

Putin, meanwhile, said Russia could not be defeated on the battlefield in Ukraine, warning of "illusionary" Western hopes.

Moscow's opponents "do not conceal their aim to deal our country a strategic defeat", he said.

"I will say directly that these are illusionary calculations, that can be made only by those who do not know Russia's history."

RelatedG7 moves forward on $50B Ukraine loan, backed by frozen Russian assets
Recommended

'Ask Pyongyang'

Guterres's spokesperson said the UN chief was willing to offer his mediation when Ukraine and Russia were ready and would use the meeting to reiterate his position on the conflict.

The UN secretary-general has condemned Moscow's military offensive and visited places in Ukraine where Russia's army has been accused of atrocities.

He also helped broker a deal that allowed Kiev to safely export grain from its ports through the Black Sea, the most significant diplomatic agreement between Russia and Ukraine amid the conflict.

But there has been little direct contact between the two countries since and Moscow has been advancing in eastern Ukraine for months.

Putin has demanded Kiev surrender territory as a precondition for a ceasefire.

Guterres and Putin will meet a day after the United States said it believed "thousands" of North Korean soldiers were being trained in Russia.

Putin has not yet commented on the reports.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday people should "ask Pyongyang" about its troop movements, refusing to confirm or deny the allegations.

As the war in Ukraine dragged on towards its third anniversary, the Russian parliament approved on Thursday a budget that will see defence spending surge by almost 30 percent.

RelatedIndia's Modi pushes for Russia-Ukraine peace at BRICS summit
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad