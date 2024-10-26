WORLD
At least 24 people die in bus crash in Mexico
Rescue teams continue efforts to recover bodies from a nearby ravine.
Authorities work on the site of a bus accident where several people died and others were injured while travelling from Nayarit to Chihuahua, in Piedra Gorda, Mexico, October 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 26, 2024

At least 24 people died and five others were injured when a bus crashed on a highway in Mexico's central state of Zacatecas, local authorities have said.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday when the bus carrying the victims collided with the back of a tractor-trailer carrying corn.

Zacatecas Governor David Monreal confirmed the casualties in a post on social media, promising to provide support for the victims.

Efforts were ongoing on Saturday morning to recover some of the bodies that had fallen into a ravine, a local government official who asked not to be named told Reuters.

Images shared on social media showed rescue teams and security forces, including military personnel, securing the area while rescuers worked to recover the bodies.

The bus was headed for Ciudad Juarez, a border city in the state of Chihuahua, though it was not immediately confirmed whether migrants were among the victims.

