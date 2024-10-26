At least 24 people died and five others were injured when a bus crashed on a highway in Mexico's central state of Zacatecas, local authorities have said.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday when the bus carrying the victims collided with the back of a tractor-trailer carrying corn.

Zacatecas Governor David Monreal confirmed the casualties in a post on social media, promising to provide support for the victims.

Efforts were ongoing on Saturday morning to recover some of the bodies that had fallen into a ravine, a local government official who asked not to be named told Reuters.