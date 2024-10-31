In a notable diplomatic shift, Türkiye is signalling to its Western allies that it will not be taken for granted.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently attended the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, appearing as a distinguished guest and underscoring Ankara’s interest in joining the bloc.

This move, part of a broader foreign policy shift, comes as Türkiye’s governing AK Party confirms that “a process is underway” for potential BRICS membership.

Türkiye’s interest in BRICS comes on the heels of the group’s recent expansion, which added Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE in January. Saudi Arabia still remains in talks about joining the group.

BRICS, initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has grown both in membership and influence, positioning itself as a counterbalance and an alternative to Western-led institutions and systems.

“Türkiye’s intention to join BRICS, which includes other regional players like Saudi Arabia and Iran, has drawn significant attention,” notes Prof. Özden Zeynep Oktav, a political scientist at Medeniyet University in Istanbul.

Türkiye’s NATO membership and its invitation to President Putin to visit Türkiye have generated considerable interest, especially in the foreign media, she tells TRT World.

“Putin’s position against being marginalised by the Western world, coupled with these two factors, has had a substantial impact, particularly in the foreign press,” she said.

Eye on alignment

Türkiye’s bid to join BRICS represents a significant geopolitical pivot, as it would become the first NATO member and European Union applicant in an organisation some see as a counterweight to Western influence.

Türkiye’s interest in BRICS also highlights an emerging trend in the Global South for strategic nonalignment—a policy Türkiye has increasingly embraced in recent years as it balances relationships between East and West.

Erdogan's pivot to BRICS is not merely symbolic. It reflects a broader strategy for a new order in which Türkiye sees a historic shift away from traditional Western dominance and values towards a multipolar world.

“Though BRICS is primarily an economic alliance, it challenges the Western-dominated system,” Oktav told TRT World. “This challenge has only intensified since October 7th, as the West’s disregard for certain values and principles has deepened Türkiye’s estrangement.”