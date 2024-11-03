In his third time running for president, Donald Trump has a new supporter who many believe could prove to be a game-changer: Elon Musk.

Whether that turns out to be the case will be clear in a few days, but Musk’s backing has already given Trump an edge in a space that eluded him in his past two bids for the top office.

X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, appears to be disproportionately amplifying messages from Republican influencers and politicians, according to two recent investigations.

An analysis by The Wall Street Journal found new X users were being shown large amounts of right-leaning political content, regardless of their level of interest in politics.

A separate report by The Washington Post found Republican politicians are much more likely to go viral on X, and many have seen a larger surge in followers over the past 15 months compared to their Democratic counterparts.

This represents a drastic shift from a 2023 joint paper that found “Twitter lowered the Republican vote share in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections,” particularly in terms of undecided voters.

The study found that “Twitter’s relatively liberal content may have persuaded voters with moderate views to vote against Donald Trump.”

“The most plausible explanation we have is really that Twitter is a predominantly liberal platform, or at least it was in 2020 and 2016,” Carlo Rasmus Schwarz, a co-author of the study ‘The Effect of Social Media on Elections: Evidence from the United States,’ told Anadolu.

“We consistently found that, if anything, counties or areas in the US with higher Twitter usage, were basically significantly more likely to vote for the Democratic Party instead of the Republicans.

“A doubling in Twitter usage was, more or less, associated with maybe like a 2 percent reduction in the Republican vote share.”

‘Clearly a big shift’