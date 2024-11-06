Washington, DC — They came with their signs and banners. They kicked off with joy, dancing and singing. And as the results trickled in, beamed on a giant screen, feelings at the Howard University lawns fluctuated between satisfaction and uncertainty.

For thousands of jubilant supporters of US Vice President and the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, victory against Republican Donald Trump is near.

But a section of US media has cast doubt for the Democrats, who along with Harris are hosting an Election Night watch party at the university in Washington, DC — a historically Black college and Harris alma mater.

"I'm very optimistic that she can win based upon what this institution stands for and why it was started," Anton House, 46, tells TRT World, away from the cheering crowd.

House immediately adds, "but even if she doesn't win, it's still a great thing for the university because the first Black university president Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, he was the one that created the overall template and strategy to dismantle Jim Crow so that other people of colour could have access to the American dream."

Jim Crow laws enforced racial segregation in the US from the 1880s-1960s.

Harris has deep connections with the Howard University, which she has called her home. She graduated here with a degree in economics and political science in 1986 and was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

House says Harris win can be a positive thing for women, people of colour, native Indian people, and Asian people "to see that they are also a part of the democratic ideals and institutions in America."

"But also, we have to see how she will treat the issue of the brothers and sisters in Gaza. It is a fantastic thing to see her win, but we don't want her to be the face of imperialism and white supremacy in response to oppression of people of colour."

'A prime example of success'