Widespread criticism of the Biden administration’s steadfast support for Israel echoed across social media, with many attributing Kamala Harris’s flagging poll numbers to this controversial stance.

The Biden administration’s approach to Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon has driven significant discontent among local voters. In a closely contested battleground state, this disenchantment could prove decisive in a tight presidential race.

“Genocide is costly after all,” remarked Omar Suleiman, a prominent leader in the Muslim American community, responding to initial tallies.

He continued in a post, “And those who responded to that agony with sheer arrogance are responsible for their own downfall. The rest of us will keep fighting evil whether it’s wrapped in red or blue.”

With the Associated Press reporting Donald Trump in the lead across 31 states and Vice President Kamala Harris holding 12, the intense showdown between Trump and Harris sparked fervent commentary.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and owner of X (formerly Twitter) and a vocal Trump advocate, wrote, “Game, set and match,” adding in a later post, “The prophecy has been fulfilled!”

Amish support for Trump

The Amish, often disengaged from mainstream politics, emerged as an unexpected Trump-leaning bloc in Pennsylvania, with reports suggesting 180,000 Amish voters had cast ballots for him.

This turnout, attributed by some to the community’s discontent with the Biden administration, underscored Trump’s appeal across surprising demographics.

Musk acknowledged this shift by sharing the song “Amish Paradise” with the caption, “Great song.”

Social media user enthusiasm was equally high. One commenter claimed, “President Trump won more votes out of Lancaster County than in 2020. The Amish delivered.”

Unwavering support for Israel