Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency has been driven by a mix of factors, including high inflation, concerns over immigration, and mounting resentment toward elite-centric politics.

Yet, frustration with the Biden administration’s indifference to the suffering of Palestinians and Lebanese civilians under Israeli attacks has also fuelled discontent and anger among Arab-American voters, particularly in swing states like Michigan.

According to observers, Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire has leveraged his strong connections within the Arab-American community to bolster Donald Trump’s support among Arab-American and Muslim voters—a demographic previously less aligned with the Republican Party.

His connection to Trump—through his son Michael Boulos’s marriage to Tiffany Trump, the younger daughter of the president-elect—has added a personal dimension to his Republican advocacy.

Massad Boulos’s efforts, alongside domestic factors like economic fallout and international crises like Israel's war in Gaza, and now assault on Lebanon, have contributed to a shift in favour of Trump, especially in battleground states like Michigan, where disillusionment with the Biden administration’s approach to Palestinian and Lebanese issues has run high.

Boulos, a naturalised US citizen and University of Houston law graduate, has long-standing ties with key figures across the Arab-American community.

"I have probably spent five or six months with them,” said Boulos, during a pre-election interview, reflecting on his outreach to Michigan’s diverse Arab-American population, which includes people of Yemeni, Iraqi, Syrian, Lebanese, and Egyptian heritage.

Strong connections

Boulos belongs to an affluent Lebanese family that owns Boulos Enterprises, of which he is the current CEO.

With a Lebanese background and ties to influential Christian Lebanese parties, including the Marada Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Boulos has extended his influence across both American and Lebanese political spheres.

Though both Marada and FPM represent Lebanon’s Christian voters, they maintain political alliances with Hezbollah, a Shia Muslim group with strong ties with Iran.