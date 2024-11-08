President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the defacto manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential role.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud."

Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump's inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign, and was seen as the leading contender for the position.

She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the mic to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early on Wednesday morning.

She resisted the formal title of campaign manager, avoiding becoming a target, given Trump's history of cycling through people in that role.

Wiles' hire is Trump's first major decision as president-elect and one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration, as he must quickly build the team that will help run the massive federal government.

Wiles doesn't bring much federal government experience to the role but has a close relationship with the president-elect.

On the campaign, Wiles was able to do what few others have been able to: help control Trump's impulses — not by chiding him or lecturing, but by earning his respect and showing him that he was better off when he followed her advice than flouting it.

The chief of staff is "absolutely critical to an effective White House," said Chris Whipple, whose book "The Gatekeepers" details how the White House chief of staff role shapes and defines a presidency.

"At the end of the day the most important thing is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear."