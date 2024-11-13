The re-election of Donald Trump has sparked discussions about reviving the Abraham Accords in a bid to extend peace and cooperation across the Middle East.

In an interview last month, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the Accords if re-elected, calling it an "absolute priority" of his administration. He suggested that a broad coalition of Middle Eastern nations could join the accords within a year, furthering his goal of fostering peace and normalising relations between Israel and Arab countries​.

While this initiative could foster security and stability, any renewed accords cannot ignore the need for justice and accountability for the Palestinian people, particularly for those responsible for the recent genocide in Gaza.

True peace requires not only economic and diplomatic normalisation between Israel and Arab states but also recognition of Palestinian political rights and accountability for human rights violations - issues Trump sidelined during his last term in office.

For decades, international aid has served as a bandage for the hardships of Palestinians. But what Palestinians need isn't more aid—it's fundamental political rights.

Beyond UNRWA

The potential abolishment of the UN's top aid agency in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, while concerning, could offer a path for Palestinians to move beyond emergency relief and toward true self-determination.

For decades, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has provided essential services to Palestinian refugees, but this aid has sometimes perpetuated dependency, allowing humanitarian support to substitute for a lasting political solution.

Without UNRWA, the focus could shift toward building a Palestinian state capable of taking full responsibility for its citizens. This could dismantle a system where aid is often "weaponised" as leverage over Palestinians, refocusing efforts on establishing a self-sufficient governance structure accountable to its people.

However, abolishing UNRWA would only succeed if paired with serious international support for a Palestinian statehood process, ensuring the rights, sovereignty, and needs of Palestinians are upheld by a representative government.

Hence, the path forward must begin with a new, democratically elected Palestinian leadership that truly represents the people.

Internal divisions

Since the last Palestinian Legislative elections in 2006 and the political rise of Hamas, internal politics in the occupied territories have been fractured by disunity. This division has created opportunities for foreign manipulation, often leaving Palestinians caught in a political struggle.

Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), was elected in January 2005, with his initial four-year term meant to end in 2009. However, he has continued to serve, leading to perceptions that he is out of touch. The recent escalation in Gaza has further strained Hamas’s leadership due to heavy casualties and infrastructure damage.