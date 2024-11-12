A few years ago, the green economy was the talk of the town, with investors making bold bets on its future growth.

But Wall Street is now betting against it, according to an investigation by Bloomberg.

Fadhel Kaboub, senior advisor at Power Shift Africa, a climate and energy think tank based in Nairobi, says policymakers, particularly in industrialised nations, are “failing to show real commitment to decarbonization”.

He tells TRT World that the financial sector is responding to this “lack of seriousness” by recalibrating its stance on green investments.

As companies and fund managers alike jumped on the bandwagon of the green economy not too long ago, environmental social governance criteria or ESG’s became the central theme. Its origins can be traced back to the1970s when ‘socially responsible investing’ emerged as a tool to align companies' investments with values.

Though it wasn’t until 2004 that the term ESG was formally coined in the UN’s Global Compact, a non-binding agreement to get firms worldwide to embrace sustainable and socially responsible policies.

By 2021, the heavy weights in finance, such as BlackRock, were publicly endorsing ESG principles and championing sustainable investments.

Backing ESGs happened for a number of reasons: investors realised companies long-term success wasn’t exclusively tied to profits - but how they managed environmental and social impacts.

The idea was businesses with strong ESG practices will be less risky and more resilient - which appeals to investors.

Similarly, there was pressure from consumers, employees, and regulators for companies to be accountable when it came to environmental and ethical issues, and Wall Street responded to this demand.

However, critics argue that ESG has lost its sheen and rather become a marketing tool, with some companies accused of "greenwashing." Since businesses set their own metrics, they can highlight positive aspects that make them look good while downplaying negative impacts.

Still, many believed this marked the dawn of a new era: a shift away from fossil fuels, with companies driving the green revolution expected to reap huge benefits.

Data from the firm Hazel Tree shows hedge funds are placing more bets against clean energy stocks than in favour of them according to the analysis by Bloomberg.

Of the 400 stocks within the energy transition sector tracked, more investments were found to be net-short than net-long.

And the number of hedge funds placing long bets on oil, gas, and coal companies now exceeds those betting on clean energy stocks.

In financial terms, ‘going long’ on a stock means buying shares with the expectation that the price will rise, allowing the investor to profit from the appreciation.

On the other hand, ‘shorting’ a stock involves betting the price will fall, allowing the investor to profit from a decline in value.

Trump and geopolitics

The outcome of the 2024 US presidential election could further shape the future of climate friendly investments. As Donald Trump makes a historic comeback, Kaboub warns "deregulation and further incentives for fossil fuel investment" would likely follow, with investors continuing to gravitate toward those sectors.