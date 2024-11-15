On November 7, Brian Hook, Donald Trump’s former special envoy for Iran, hinted at the revival of what he called Trump’s “deal of the century," signalling a renewed push to isolate Iran diplomatically and economically.

The next day, a report by the Wall Street Journal confirmed that US President-elect Donald Trump intends to revive his signature “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran by escalating sanctions and targeting Tehran’s oil exports to curb the country’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

Elise Stefanik, Trump’s Zionist pick for UN Ambassador, reaffirmed this on X, calling for a return to a strategy of “peace through strength.”

However, the region Trump seeks to pressure has evolved —and so has Saudi Arabia’s role within it.

On November 11, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), in a first, described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide” and urged the international community to “compel Israel to respect Iran’s sovereignty and not to attack (Iranian) territories,” in a sign of opting to resume diplomatic relations with Iran.

Experts suggest that Saudi Arabia is leveraging its position to negotiate favourable terms for potential normalisation with Israel.

The Saudi Crown Prince is likely “trying to talk up the price for normalisation and a deal preemptively,” Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer in Security Studies at King’s College London says.

“None of the Gulf states want to bear the burden of Trump’s pressure campaign while Trump appears unwilling to get the US dragged into a direct conflict with Iran,” he tells TRT World.

Saudi Arabia has never had formal diplomatic relations with Israel. The kingdom has historically conditioned normalisation on the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative it proposed in 2002.

“We confirm that Saudi Arabia will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel until that goal is achieved,” MBS said in September.

A credibility challenge

The Trump administration’s first-term approach to Iran faced criticism for its limited success in achieving broader Gulf security.

Despite heavy sanctions, Iran’s regional influence persisted, and attacks like the 2019 missile strike by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis on Saudi oil facilities highlighted the vulnerability of Gulf states.

Trump’s non-military response to these incidents undermined confidence in the US as a reliable security partner.