The YPG/PKK terrorist organisation is confiscating land from Arab farmers in occupied areas of Deir ez Zur in Syria to construct watchtowers with technical support from the US military.

Stretching approximately 122 kilometres from the Iraqi border along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the terrorist group has built dozens of observation towers, allowing them to monitor Iran-backed groups stationed west of the river.

With these towers, the terror group can also oversee arms and oil smuggling activities on both sides of the Euphrates.

Anadolu documented the construction of these towers by YPG/PKK terrorists and the positions of Iran-backed groups stationed directly across from them.

12 metres high reinforced concrete towers

The construction project extends from the town of Baghuz near the Syria-Iraq border to the village of Jadid Akidat.

Since the beginning of the year, the terrorists have been building the towers on 1,000 square metres of land confiscated from Arab farmers.

The reinforced concrete towers, each 12 metres high, provide operational space both above and below ground for the terrorists.

The towers, enclosed by steel-reinforced concrete walls, occupy a significant area.

Equipped with advanced military technology

Sources reported that the towers are equipped with modern security systems provided by the US military.