As political tensions continue following Donald Trump’s re-election, Florida-based cruise company Villa Vie Residences offers an extraordinary way for Americans to escape the new presidential term.

Its newly launched "Tour La Vie" program offers a four-year global voyage, spanning 140 countries and 425 ports—all while bypassing the US.

Passengers can choose from four packages: the one-year “Escape from Reality,” the two-year “Mid-Term Selection,” the three-year “Everywhere but Home,” or the full four-year “Skip Forward.”

Prices start at $40,000 annually, with single-occupancy cabins for the four-year package beginning at $256,000.

Regarding the program, the company CEO Mikael Petterson said, "It's not really a political campaign at all... it just happened that Trump won and there are more Democrats that are unhappy living in the US now than Republicans”.

Villa Vie’s flagship vessel, the Odyssey, accommodates up to 600 residents and includes all-inclusive amenities such as meals, WiFi, medical care, weekly housekeeping, and bi-weekly laundry.

Luxury options, like an Ocean View villa, are available for a one-time payment starting at $350,000.