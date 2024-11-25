Outside Italian diplomatic offices in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, frustrated students have gathered in protest, decrying the systemic inefficiencies that have left many unable to join their university programs in Italy.

Though the academic year began months ago, Turkish students who secured scholarships or admissions are stranded, their aspirations hanging in the balance.

Despite fulfilling visa requirements, many students remain grounded, leading to financial and emotional turmoil. “The failure of an educational project due to bureaucratic reasons is unbearable,” said Associate Professor Vera Costantini of Venice’s Ca’ Foscari University.

Costantini expressed hope for swift resolution. “As Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has already stated, there are no structural obstacles to granting visas to Turkish students. A solution can certainly be found soon. But the delay has already cost students their first semester, and some have forfeited their opportunity entirely.”

The delays, critics argue, are emblematic of broader barriers facing Turkish citizens, who contend with one of the EU’s most restrictive visa regimes.

First-hand accounts of frustration

The consequences of these delays have been both financial and emotional for affected students. One anonymous applicant recounted their ordeal:

“On September 30, I applied for an Italian student visa. After a month of waiting, I was rejected without prior notice of any issues. The reason cited was insufficient sponsor income and the risk of asylum. Yet my sponsor’s income met the requirements, and I provided collateral worth double the needed amount,” the student explained.

The rejection, they added, was not an isolated incident. “Even students with green passports are being denied for similar reasons.”

Another student, journalist and entrepreneur Fatma Menal Akin, shared her struggle to secure a visa for a prestigious master’s program at Rome Business School. “Despite repeated emails in Italian and English, the consulate failed to respond for months,” Akin said.

When she finally received an appointment, Akin traveled from Ankara to Istanbul, only to be told by security staff that the visa department was closed. “This unnecessary confusion caused significant financial losses and emotional distress,” she added.

Akin also raised concerns about invasive documentation requirements: “I submitted 450 pages of documents, including detailed financial records of my family. Lawyers have advised me that such demands may violate data protection laws.

Akin highlighted the cascading issues caused by the delay: "Once in Italy, students must submit documents to the immigration office within eight days for their residence application. Without a visa, I can’t start this process or handle the bureaucracy. Moreover, my main passport has been held at the consulate for three months, preventing me from traveling abroad or accepting job offers."

Reflects broader EU-Türkiye tensions

For many protesters, the visa impasse is more than a bureaucratic lapse—it is a symbol of the fraught relationship between Türkiye and the European Union.