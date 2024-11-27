This month has witnessed important developments in Ukraine. On November 21, two days after this war reached its 1,000-day milestone, Russia pounded the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The target was a military facility that dates back to the Soviet era, with a senior Ukrainian military official indicating it was RS-26 Rubezh hypersonic weapon.

This unprecedented strike has alarmed Western observers. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the escalation as signalling that the war is “entering a decisive phase” and “taking on very dramatic dimensions.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that this ICBM attack was retaliation for Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory beginning just two days earlier. Kiev’s assault targeted sites in Russia’s Bryansk region with US-made MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) ballistic missiles.

These strikes were enabled by a shift in US policy with the Biden administration granting Ukraine permission to use these weapons for cross-border attacks on November 17. London quickly followed suit, authorising Ukraine to attack Russia with long-range British-made missiles.

Another major shift in Washington’s policies toward Ukraine came on November 20. The White House decided to give the Ukrainians antipersonnel mines to use in the Donbas as part of a wider effort aimed at slowing down the Russian offensive in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson.

This marked a departure from the previous US stance, which limited the use of such mines to the defence of South Korea.

With President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House in less than two months, there are critical questions to raise about the trajectory of the conflict and the prospects for diplomacy between the West and Russia next year.

One of the first consequences of the Biden administration authorising Ukraine to fire US missiles deep into Russia’s territory will probably be the slowing down of Moscow’s ongoing offensive because these Ukrainian strikes will force Moscow to move their capacities further away from the war’s frontlines. But this most likely will be temporary, according to some experts.

“The more Ukrainians use these weapons, the heavier Russian retribution against their infrastructure will be, which will return the situation into balance,” Vladimir Trapara, a senior research fellow at the Belgrade-based Institute of International Politics and Economics, tells TRT World.

Istvan Gyarmati, a former Hungarian ambassador and current president of the Budapest-based International Centre for Democratic Transition, believes the White House’s decision to reverse the ban on Ukraine launching these missiles into Russia constitutes an “important but not decisive move.”

Although these missile attacks into Russia may help the Ukrainians “stabilise their situation on the frontline, it will not decide the future outcome of the war,” maintains the former Hungarian diplomat. He believes that the Biden administration’s decision to permit Ukraine to fire these US and UK-produced missiles deep into Russian territory was made too late.

This is because it “gave the Russians time to prepare and therefore the [many] of the potential targets the Russians moved back from the frontline to such a distance that these new enhanced distance-capable missiles cannot hit them,” Gyarmati tells TRT World.

Further internationalisation of the Ukraine War With Western countries deeply involved in the Ukraine war on Kiev’s side, and Iran and, more recently, North Korea increasing their involvement on Moscow’s side, there has been a steady internationalisation of the war.

On November 19, the day in which Ukraine started hitting targets in the Bryansk region with US-provided ATACMS missiles, Moscow revamped its nuclear doctrine.

The new version of Russia’s “Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence” has lowered the threshold for Putin’s government to use nuclear weapons, giving Moscow the option of responding with its atomic arsenal to any non-nuclear attack backed by the nuclear-armed US, UK, or France, which would include the missile attacks which Kiev has been waging against Russia this month.

This change in Russia’s nuclear doctrine has led to growing talk of the Ukraine conflict leading to World War III.

Although Gyarmati acknowledges that NATO and Russia are slowly moving up an escalation ladder, he thinks World War III is a long way off. “The threat of World War III [was] in the propaganda arsenal of the Soviet Union. If you think back to the 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s, whenever the US did something the Soviets cried, ‘That will lead to World War III.’ That never happened and I don’t think it will happen at this point either,” he tells TRT World.

Trapara emphasises the importance of understanding the rhetoric around World War III in context. “Putin and his associates use it to deter the West from escalation of its involvement in the war, and to convince their Russian public opinion that Russia is [at] war not just with Ukraine, but is a victim of Western aggression.