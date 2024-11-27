WORLD
5 MIN READ
Tens of thousands head home as Israel's truce with Hezbollah holds
People in cars and minibuses carrying mattresses, suitcases and blankets journey back to homes as Lebanese army reinforces its presence along southern border and Hezbollah defiantly declares "victory" over Israel.
Tens of thousands head home as Israel's truce with Hezbollah holds
A man waves the flag of Lebanon in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on November 27, 2024, as displaced people make their way back to their homes in the south of Lebanon. / Photo: AFP
November 27, 2024

Tens of thousands of people displaced by Israel's war on Lebanon have headed back to their devastated towns and villages as a ceasefire took hold.

Under the terms of the deal that brought the war to a halt, the Lebanese military started reinforcing its presence in the country's south, where Hezbollah has long held sway.

The war escalated after nearly a year of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, which was followed by relentless air strikes by Tel Aviv in which Israel killed nearly 4,000 people, wounded another 16,000 and uprooted over a million.

On the Israeli side, at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians died in fighting with Hezbollah, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel shifted its focus from besieged Gaza to Lebanon in September.

Hezbollah has emerged from the war still mourning the killing in an Israeli air raid of its longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah.

But the group proclaimed "victory" over Israel in a statement released on Wednesday.

"Victory from God almighty was the ally of the righteous cause," the Hezbollah statement said.

RelatedIsrael didn't win in Lebanon, truce  agreed 'under duress' — Netanyahu ally

'Full cooperation'

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told the AFP news agency that his group was cooperating on the Lebanese army's deployment in south Lebanon.

There is "full cooperation" with the Lebanese state in strengthening the army's deployment, he said, adding that the group has "no visible weapons or bases" but "nobody can make residents leave their villages".

The road from the Lebanese capital to the south was jammed from before dawn with thousands of people heading home.

Cars and minibuses packed with people carrying mattresses, suitcases and blankets were seen, with some honking their horns and singing in celebration.

"What we feel is indescribable," said one Lebanese driver on the road to the south. "The people have won!"

Recommended

Others, however, voiced quiet desolation.

Returning to his home in the southern town of Nabatieh, Ali Mazraani said he was shocked by the extent of the devastation from the raids.

"Is this really Nabatieh?" he asked. "All our memories of Nabatieh have disappeared, and we can't recognise our own town."

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri called on the displaced to go back to their homes despite the devastation.

"I invite you to return to your homes... return to your land," said Berri, who led negotiations on behalf of his ally Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged Israel to respect the terms of the truce and said Lebanon was turning the page on "one of the most painful phases that the Lebanese have lived in their modern history".

RelatedIsrael-Hezbollah ceasefire: Timeline, impacts, and next steps

'Hezbollah still has forces'

While the mood in Lebanon was of joy tempered by devastating loss, in Israel around 60,000 residents left their homes close to the border.

"On one hand, we are happy about the ceasefire because it feels safer" said 43-year-old Yuri, a resident of Kibbutz Yiron near the Lebanese border, who fled to the northern city of Haifa.

"On the other hand... Hezbollah still has forces, and we don't see when this will truly come to an end."

Meanwhile a far-right Israeli minister attacked his government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon "under duress," in addition to failing to defeat Hezbollah group there.

"The agreement doesn't have many of the terms we talked about — a buffer zone and disarming Hezbollah," Amihai Eliyahu said.

Eliyahu noted: "It is not victory. Victory means conquest, it means duress."

SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions