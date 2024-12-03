The 14-month conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has left Lebanon grappling with profound political, social, and military shifts. Last week, as hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese celebrated returning to their homes after a ceasefire was brokered by the United States and France, Hezbollah publicly claimed victory.

But the sentiment among the group's supporters and within the broader Shia community tells a very different story

The end of the months-long fighting marks not only the end of active conflict, but also signifies a turning point in Lebanon's internal dynamics.

For the first time in decades, the Lebanese Army and state institutions have emerged as the primary winners, while Hezbollah faces unprecedented losses in leadership, arsenal, and credibility.

Ceasefire terms

The agreement, which its brokers emphasise is designed to establish lasting peace, is rooted in UN Resolution 1701.

It outlines 13 key provisions, including a 60-day timeline for Israel to fully withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon - ending weeks of occupation and bombardment.

Concurrently, Hezbollah is required to disarm and relocate its forces north of the Litani River. As part of this process, Hezbollah will dismantle its military infrastructure in the area, ceding control to the Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which will be bolstered with French troops.

To strengthen the Lebanese Army's capacity to maintain stability and enforce the ceasefire's terms, the United States and France have committed to increased funding and personnel support.

Furthermore, a US-led international committee will oversee compliance with the agreement and address any violations by either side, ensuring accountability and reinforcing the framework for peace.

Hezbollah's decline

Hezbollah, long regarded as a dominant force especially within Lebanon's Shia community, now faces an unprecedented decline. The September killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, alongside other founding members, has created a leadership vacuum that has shaken the group to its core.

Hezbollah gained immense popularity when it began to militarily resist Israeli occupation forces in the 1980s. It played a crucial role in Israel's eventual withdrawal from South Lebanon in 2000, after 18 years of occupation.

In 2006, the group captured two Israeli soldiers at the Lebanese-Israeli border, sparking a 33-day conflict that culminated in UN Resolution 1701 and the exchange of Lebanese prisoners held in Israeli jails for the bodies of the two captured Israeli soldiers. This outcome was seen as a strategic victory for Hezbollah.

After the eruption of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Hezbollah intervened to support President Bashar al Assad's regime, engaging in fierce battles against armed opposition groups.

During this period, Hezbollah expanded its operations, establishing vital supply routes through Syria and Iraq, eventually creating a land corridor all the way to Iran. This allowed the group to receive a continuous flow of arms and resources, strengthening its military capabilities.

Despite years of promises to its core Shia constituency that it was building an increasingly powerful military deterrent against Israel, recent military setbacks have exposed the limits of its capabilities.

Nasrallah frequently threatened Israel, boasting of thousands of long-range, precise missiles acquired from Iran, promoting the idea of strategic "invisibility" and an enhanced deterrence against Israeli aggression.

However, Hezbollah now faces a crisis that has eroded its influence and credibility.

The latest war has revealed significant weaknesses in Hezbollah's forces. Despite its claims of parity with Israel, the group has struggled to match Israel's technological and tactical capabilities.

This defeat signifies not only the end of an era for Hezbollah, but also the collapse of its image as an invincible deterrent. The gap between Hezbollah's bold promises and its actual military performance has fueled growing disillusionment within the Shia community and the wider Lebanese public.

Many are now questioning the group's ability to fulfill its longstanding commitments, and its credibility as a reliable force against Israeli aggression has been severely undermined. This disappointment was most acutely felt in Hezbollah strongholds such as southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahiyah).

These areas, ravaged by relentless Israeli bombardment, saw thousands of Shia families left to fend for themselves despite Hezbollah's promises of shelter, protection, and support. For many, the sense of betrayal was palpable, intensifying frustration and sparking calls for change within the community.

Unexpectedly, the displaced Shia population found solace and support from traditionally estranged groups including Christians, Sunnis, and Druze. This newfound solidarity has begun to reshape Lebanon's social fabric, fostering new alliances that challenge Hezbollah's long standing dominance over its core constituency.

Now, Hezbollah's survival as a political and social powerhouse hinges on its ability to deliver tangible results in post-conflict reconstruction, in a war that saw almost 10,000 homes and buildings destroyed. With resources drained and credibility at an all-time low, it faces an uphill battle to restore faith among its base.

The Lebanese Army

In the wake of the ceasefire, the Lebanese Army has emerged as the cornerstone of Lebanon's sovereignty and stability. Its deployment to the buffer zone – previously controlled by Hezbollah and occupied by Israeli forces – marks a transformative shift in the country's power dynamics.