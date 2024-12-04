Paris, the so-called city of romance and lights, has an utterly dangerous dark side, where people with dark skin or Arab origin are tormented, labelled as ‘outsiders’ and not French enough.

Black and Arab individuals are frequently stopped by the French police, asked for identification, and subjected to frisking and even strip searches – all because of their skin colour and ethnic or religious background.

Last year, France's highest administrative court, the Council of State, recognised that racial profiling by law enforcement was a systemic issue rather than isolated incidents.

The government is yet to wake up to this stark reality and take serious measures to make its minorities feel safe.

Dr. Amina Easat-Daas, a Political Scientist at De Montfort University and an author, tells TRT World that calls from international organisations such as the UN to limit racial profiling have gone unheeded.

“Racial profiling by law enforcement cannot be viewed in isolation but must be understood as a symptom of larger systemic issues,” Easat-Daas says.

“Evidence suggests that French racialised communities are twenty times more likely to be stopped by police.”

Police identity checks, particularly targeting Black and Arab youth and even teenagers, often escalate into violence.

One recent harrowing example is the fatal shooting of Nahel, a 17-year-old of Algerian descent, during a traffic stop last year. Such incidents have eroded trust between law enforcement and marginalised communities, compounding a sense of injustice.

The broader pattern

Racial profiling stems from the long-standing issue of institutional inequality plaguing France and other parts of Europe.

A survey by the Representative Council of France's Black Associations (CRAN) revealed that 91 percent of Black respondents in mainland France reported experiencing racial discrimination, with 85 percent citing their skin colour as a direct cause.

These issues are most prevalent in public spaces and workplaces, with significant barriers also reported in housing and education.

Muslims face similar challenges.