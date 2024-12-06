New Delhi - In the narrow streets of Old Delhi, where history seems to be etched within every brick and stone, lies the home of a man who has devoted his life to preserving the remnants of a bygone era.

Seventy-year-old Mirza Sikander Changezi is a descendant of the historically revered Changezi lineage. He claims to be the 25th descendant of Genghis Khan, the 12th-century Mongol ruler.

At first glance, Changezi appears to lead a quiet, unassuming life in a part of Delhi often seen as under-resourced and isolated from modern affluence. But behind this ordinary exterior lies an extraordinary treasure trove.

Changezi has committed himself to preserving historical and valuable artefacts that exhibit the capital's rich historical legacy. Located in the bustling lanes of the walled city, his house is home to relics from Mughal and British periods. These include farmans (royal decrees), agreements, coins, rare books, shajras (family trees), and other priceless artefacts that reflect the layered history of this ancient city.

These possessions have been preserved by his family through generations. Speaking to TRT World, Changezi explained, "This collection isn't mine to sell. It belongs to history, to the people of Delhi, and to those who will come after me. Selling it would mean erasing parts of Delhi's identity—a thought I can't accept."

"These artefacts are my ancestral heritage, preserved from the Mughal and British periods. Items like these belong exclusively to royal families, and I share a deep, familial connection to these documents," he added.

Living legacy

According to Changezi, his family has lived in Delhi for 350 years. He proudly opens the family tree of the Mughals from Amir Timur down to Bahadur Shah Zafar.

"My ancestors came to Delhi with Emperor Shah Jahan when he moved from Agra," he added.

Changezi said his passion to conserve things came from his lineage. As a young man, he inherited a worn coin from the British Raj from his father. Fascinated by the imprints and the tales it held, he was driven to hold on to it.

Over the years, this one coin became the foundation of an extensive collection that transformed a humble household into an informal museum. Reflecting on this, he shares, "History isn't confined to textbooks—it lives in the objects around us."

Among the collection's prized pieces is a farman issued by a Mughal emperor, a document so delicate that Changezi handles it only sparingly. "This farman is more than a piece of paper. It's a symbol of authority, a connection to a time when such decrees shaped entire empires."

This particular document contains deeply personal significance. It pertains to the punishment of "kaala paani" (exile to jail in the Andaman Islands) given to Nawab Mirza Shahbaz Baig Changezi, his great-grandfather, for revolting against the British during colonial rule in the 1857 uprising. For Changezi, this farman isn't just an artefact of history; it's a testament to his ancestor's courage and defiance.

"These documents tell stories that go beyond royal decrees; they carry the weight of sacrifices made by those who came before us," Changezi reflects. For him, these records are not merely historical; they are symbols of continuity, a tangible connection to an imperial past that shaped not just Delhi, but his family's legacy.

History and identity

Changezi's passion for careful preservation of these items stems from his strong belief that the tangible markers of history help future generations understand societies. For him, his collection has significance beyond academic or financial value. It is a tribute to his ancestors and their deep relationship with Delhi's rich history.