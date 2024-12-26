WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian missile brought down Azerbaijan Airlines plane: officials
According to media reports, senior Azerbaijani officials have confirmed rumours that the ill-fated plane was brought down by a Russian missile system.
Russian missile brought down Azerbaijan Airlines plane: officials
People commemorate victims of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau, at a memorial installed outside an airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, December 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
December 26, 2024

Senior Azerbaijani officials have confirmed to Anadolu the validity of earlier media reports suggesting that an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday was caused by a Russian missile system.

This came after Azerbaijani media, citing government sources, reported that the preliminary results of the investigation into the incident determined that the plane was attacked by a Pantsir missile system as it approached the city of Grozny.

According to the report, the aircraft’s communication system was completely paralysed due to the use of Russian electronic warfare systems, which resulted in the plane disappearing from radars while in Russian airspace.

It added that the plane only reappeared in radars while it was in the area around the Caspian Sea.

The Kremlin has refused to comment on media reports.

But at a press briefing in Moscow on Thursday, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged everyone to wait for the end of an investigation launched by Kazakh authorities with the participation of a special task force from Azerbaijan.

"An investigation is currently under way, and any aviation incident should be probed by specialised aviation authorities. We need to wait for the end of this investigation. It would be wrong to build any hypotheses before the end of the investigation. And, of course, we cannot do this, and no one should do it," he stressed.

The official refused to speak about any aspects of the crash for fear of fueling rumours and speculations.

RelatedKazakhstan launches probe into plane crash as Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed
Recommended

In a separate statement, Maulen Ashimbayev, chairman of Kazakhstan’s Senate, urged against drawing premature conclusions from footage of the plane that crashed on Wednesday near the Caspian city of Aktau, warning that some are trying to benefit from speculation.

"These are speculations and unfounded statements. And it's wrong to spread such statements, it's unethical, and it's an indicator that certain people want to earn certain dividends for themselves in this situation," he said.

Large holes on the tail of the plane sparked speculation that it had been brought down by an attack.

The holes, visible in footage from the crash site, appeared to have been caused by weapons fire, in the view of some online commentators.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board travelling from Baku to Grozny, Chechnya crashed on Wednesday near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

In the crash, 38 people were killed and 29 survived, according to Kazakh officials.

Thursday was declared as a day of national mourning in Azerbaijan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report