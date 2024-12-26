Senior Azerbaijani officials have confirmed to Anadolu the validity of earlier media reports suggesting that an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday was caused by a Russian missile system.

This came after Azerbaijani media, citing government sources, reported that the preliminary results of the investigation into the incident determined that the plane was attacked by a Pantsir missile system as it approached the city of Grozny.

According to the report, the aircraft’s communication system was completely paralysed due to the use of Russian electronic warfare systems, which resulted in the plane disappearing from radars while in Russian airspace.

It added that the plane only reappeared in radars while it was in the area around the Caspian Sea.

The Kremlin has refused to comment on media reports.

But at a press briefing in Moscow on Thursday, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged everyone to wait for the end of an investigation launched by Kazakh authorities with the participation of a special task force from Azerbaijan.

"An investigation is currently under way, and any aviation incident should be probed by specialised aviation authorities. We need to wait for the end of this investigation. It would be wrong to build any hypotheses before the end of the investigation. And, of course, we cannot do this, and no one should do it," he stressed.

The official refused to speak about any aspects of the crash for fear of fueling rumours and speculations.