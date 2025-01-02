Tunisian authorities retrieved the bodies of 27 irregular refugees after their boat capsized off the country’s eastern coast, a health official has said.

Hatem Al-Sharif, regional health director of Sfax province, said on Thursday that 25 other asylum seekers were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Kerkennah Islands on Wednesday.

He said the boat was carrying irregular sub-Saharan African migrants.

On Monday, Tunisian authorities said two bodies were recovered and 17 others rescued after their makeshift boat broke down off the country’s northern coast.

According to the National Guard, Tunisian authorities retrieved the bodies of 462 migrants between January and May 2024, down from 714 in the same period in 2023.