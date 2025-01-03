WORLD
3 MIN READ
French, German FMs visit Syria for the first time after Assad's fall
Annalena Baerbock and Jean-Noel Barrot visit Syria's Sednaya prison, an emblem of abuses under deposed leader Bashar al Assad.
French, German FMs visit Syria for the first time after Assad's fall
Historic visit to Syria by European foreign ministers after Assad’s fall. / Photo: Reuters
January 3, 2025

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Damascus on Friday for talks with the new Syrian government, marking the first trip by European foreign ministers to Syria since the fall of Bashar al Assad regime.

The visit is also the first by European ministers following the severing of diplomatic ties between the EU and Syria nearly 12 years ago.

Both top diplomats visited Syria's Sednaya prison, an emblem of abuses under deposed regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union (EU), the two will meet with Ahmed al Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new administration, and representatives of Syrian civil society, according to a statement from Germany's Foreign Ministry.

“After the fall of the brutal Assad regime, Syria is on the way to a new beginning that the people have longed for. With their trip to Damascus, Foreign Minister Baerbock and her French counterpart Barrot are making it clear on behalf of the EU: We are ready to support Syria in its political restart and peaceful transfer of power, reconstruction and, last but not least, in a social reconciliation process,” the statement said.

RelatedTürkiye to protect all aggrieved groups in Syria — Turkish FM

Assad era 'is over'

Recommended

Speaking ahead of her trip, Baerbock said that the Assad chapter in Syria "is over."

"A new chapter has begun, but it has not yet been written. Because at this moment the Syrians have the chance to take the fate of their state into their own hands again. And also to close the deep, open wounds again," she said.

“We want to support them in this: in an inclusive, peaceful transfer of power, in the reconciliation of society, in reconstruction, in addition to the humanitarian aid that we have provided to the people of Syria without ceasing over the years. We all know that this will be a rocky road," she said.

Separately Barrot, in a post on social media platform X, said: "Together, France and Germany stand alongside the Syrian people, in all their diversity."

He added that the two European powers wanted to promote a "peaceful transition".

In Damascus, he expressed hope for a "sovereign, stable and peaceful" Syria.

RelatedSyria's foreign minister makes first visit abroad to Saudi Arabia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report