Few things transcend borders, classes, and eras quite like gold. From roadside vendors to national banks, its enduring allure is shared by all, particularly in uncertain times. And as we head into 2025, the glittering metal is poised to shine even brighter.

Gold has always been more than just a commodity. It’s a hedge against uncertainty, a symbol of stability when the world feels anything but stable.

For decades, its value has climbed steadily, unfazed by the ups and downs of global currencies like the dollar and the euro.

Last year, gold yielded a 27 percent annual gain, which is the biggest since 2010, reaching record highs several times. This trend is unlikely to reverse in 2025, according to financial experts, as political shifts and economic turbulence push more investors toward gold’s reassuring gleam.

Bayram Veli Salur, Chief Investment Officer at the Istanbul-based Kuveyt Turk Asset Management points to gold’s unique role as a counterweight to the US dollar. “A strong dollar typically weighs on gold prices, while a weaker dollar is supportive,” he explains to TRT World. With many nations exploring alternatives to the dollar, gold is increasingly seen as a safe and valuable reserve.

This growing interest in gold is not just about economics but also a response to shifting global power dynamics.

Geopolitical rifts have deepend in recent years, from the Ukraine war to increasing tensions between China – the world’s second biggest economy – and the United States. These shifts have prompted Moscow and Beijing – as well as many Global South countries – to move away from the dollar, aiming to develop alternative financial exchange means under groups like BRICS, a non-Western political and economic alliance.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s America First policies and Western sanctions on Russia and other countries might also lead to the dollar's de-globalisation process making many global central banks buy more gold than dollars, according to analysts.

Moving from dollar to gold

Reducing reliance on the dollar has led to favouring gold instead. Central banks around the world are following suit, buying gold in record quantities—nearly 700 tonnes in 2024 alone, according to estimates.

“Efforts to diversify reserves away from the US dollar alongside concerns about potential future conflicts with Washington may lead global central banks to increase their gold holdings. Such a trend could push gold prices to new highs in 2025,” says the top asset manager.

This growing preference for gold is not just a rejection of the dollar but a broader response to economic unpredictability.

The US dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since WWII, which paved the way for Washington’s financial and political supremacy alongside the Soviet Union, the former communist power. But in the post-Cold War era, the US wars from Iraq to Afghanistan have hit the popularity of the dollar.

Now there is also definitely the Trump factor.

If US President-elect Donald Trump turns to protectionist economic policies, as he has long promised, and imposes extra tariffs on China as well as new restrictions on immigration policies, all these may increase inflation in the US, and add to the appeal of gold as a safeguard against fiscal instability, according to Gokhan Ovenc, an academic in the faculty of economics at Istanbul University.

While economists differ on inflation’s effects on the gold rush, many believe that in the era of higher prices the yellow metal is just a safe haven. “Rising inflation expectations bolster gold as it serves as a hedge against inflation,” says Salur.

"In my opinion, political and economic risks, non-dollar and yield-sensitive demand from de-dollarising central banks and investors seeking a hedge against fiscal instability, as well as sticky inflation, will support another year of gains for gold," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.