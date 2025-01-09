Washington, DC — The morning unfurled with a hushed solemnity. It is cold — the kind that seeps into your bones and makes you forget warmth ever existed.

The US capital cloaked in the grey-blue chill of January, seemed smaller, quieter — a city leaning into its grief.

At 9 am on Thursday, the motorcade assembled at the Capitol, ready to escort Jimmy Carter —former US president, Plains farmer, Navy officer, Nobel laureate, and a man of startling humility — on his final journey through the heart of the nation he served.

Carter's remains lay in repose at the Rotunda in the Capitol building, where thousands paid their last respects ahead of his state funeral.

On the streets of Washington, strangers gathered on pavements, scarves pulled high against the biting cold, clutching small flags that fluttered weakly in the still air.

They were not just bidding farewell to a president, they were mourning the vanishing of something intangible: a decency, a grace, an era that Carter embodied with quiet resolve.

The motorcade moved slowly down Constitution Avenue, the Capitol receding into the distance. Though still, the crowd seemed to ripple with unspoken emotion.

The 39th President of the United States (from 20 January 1977 to 20 January 1981) had walked softly through the corridors of power, leaving footprints you almost couldn’t see, but always felt.

As the motorcade neared the Washington National Cathedral, the city's landmarks stood quiet, like witnesses to a life that believed, even in its hardest moments, that America could do better, be better.

The Cathedral rose ahead, its Gothic spires clawing at the clear skies. Inside, it was heavy with reverence. Only presidents, past and present, high-ranking dignitaries, Congresspersons, and a chosen few crossed its threshold.

The faint rustle of winter coats, the shuffle of careful footfalls, and military marching steps — a rhythm that filled the vast space.

This was one of those rare moments when history met humanity head-on.

Five living American presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and the incumbent Joe Biden sat shoulder-to-shoulder, a portrait of power, past and present, bearing the weight of the moment.

Yet, as I scrolled briefly through my feed, the cameras lingered on President-elect Trump in an animated chat with Obama, injecting a quaint suspense into the proceedings.

In a rare gesture of praise for a predecessor he had often criticised, Trump remarked days earlier, "We all owe him (Carter) a debt of gratitude," a statement that surprised many but seemed fitting in its simplicity.

President Biden rose to deliver the eulogy. He spoke not just of Carter’s accomplishments but of the man — someone who had lived simply, true to his principled values.

Biden, who will leave office in 11 days, hinted at politics in repeating several times that "character" was Carter's chief attribute. Biden said the former president taught him the imperative that "everyone should be treated with dignity and respect."

"We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbour," Biden said, also noting the importance of standing up to "abuse in power." Those comments echoed Biden's typical criticisms of Trump, his predecessor and successor, who sat in the audience listening with rapt attention.

Yet it wasn't Biden's words that lingered most. It were the pauses, where the Cathedral seemed to exhale, as if mourning itself.