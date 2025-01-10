Imagine a world where our thoughts control everyday-use devices – from typing a message on a phone to operating a wheelchair.

This is not the stuff of science fiction anymore but an emerging reality as several companies, including state-funded groups, push the boundaries of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.

These inventions promise breakthroughs in treating paralysis and enhancing cognitive capabilities, yet they also raise some thorny questions.

What happens to our privacy when our minds are directly linked to machines and how do these technologies reshape the fundamental ideas of free will and moral responsibility?

And while the idea is for the mind to control the devices, can the devices themselves one day come to take control of the mind?

Brain-Computer Interfaces (BRIs)

In early 2024, Elon Musk's brain technology startup Neuralink implanted its first chip into a 29-year-old user, Noland Arbaugh.

"Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk said in a Spaces event on social media platform X.

The study involved a robot to surgically place a brain-computer interface implant in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move, Neuralink has said, adding that the initial goal is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts.

Musk has emphasised that Neuralink’s ultimate goal is to “help humanity keep pace with artificial intelligence” while addressing neurological disorders such as paralysis and epilepsy.

Following Neuralink’s breakthrough, Beijing Xinzhida Neurotechnology, a Chinese state-backed company, developed its own brain-computer interface (BCI) implant called Neucyber.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the device was tested on a monkey and enabled it to control a robotic arm with only its thoughts. The agency also highlighted that Neucyber was "independently developed" and represents China's first "high-performance invasive BCI".

Most recently, Shanghai-based NeuroXess announced its success in implanting patients with the Chinese startup's self-developed invasive devices, allowing them to carry out "dialogue" with and control smart devices using their minds.

In recognition of its significance, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology classified BCI technology as an important "cutting-edge emerging technology".

This growing recognition is mirrored in a recent report by American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley which estimates the BCI market in the US alone at $400 billion, proving its immense global potential.

Since then, the debate around BCIs has grown, leading to questions about their feasibility and long-term implications.

While these technologies offer life-changing possibilities, particularly for individuals with disabilities, they are also accompanied by regulatory issues and moral dilemmas concerning their broader societal impact.

What about “free will”?

Prof. Ahmet Dag, a scholar from Bursa Uludag University specialising in the philosophy of religion and its intersection with technology, provides a critical perspective on the implications of these technologies.

"Both (AI scientist) Ray Kurzweil and Elon Musk claim that their envisioned work on the fusion of the human mind and machines, referred to as 'technological singularity,' is not intended to control the human mind but to enhance it,” he tells TRT World.

“Their rationale is based on the possibility that artificial intelligence could surpass human intelligence. However, by its very nature, such a technology could also lead to controlling the human mind,” he adds.

Technological singularity, as Dag describes, refers to a theoretical point where machine intelligence surpasses human intelligence, leading to irreversible changes in society and human identity.

“The fusion of humans with machines will primarily raise issues of agency, particularly concerning the human domains of 'free will' and 'responsibility',” says Prof. Dag.

This integration prompts further questions about where willpower resides—in the machine or the human—and which entity bears responsibility for thoughts and actions.

Throughout history, Dag notes, the quality of free will has shifted from spiritual to biological functions, as posited by thinkers like Charles Darwin and Francis Galton, pioneers in evolutionary and hereditary studies.