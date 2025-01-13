The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 24.

The total of confirmed fatalities stands at 24 victims, and the cases remain under investigation. Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire, and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said in a statement Saturday evening.

The previous number of confirmed fatalities was 16, but officials said they expected that figure to rise as cadaver dogs search levelled neighbourhoods and crews assess the devastation. Authorities have established a centre where people can report the missing.

Firefighters raced to cut off spreading wildfires before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames towards the famous J. Paul Getty Museum and the University of California, Los Angeles, while new evacuation warnings left more homeowners on edge.

A fierce battle against the flames was underway in Mandeville Canyon, home to Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities not far from the Pacific coast, where swooping helicopters dumped water as the blaze charged downhill. Firefighters on the ground used hoses in an attempt to beat back leaping flames as thick smoke blanketed the chaparral-covered hillside.