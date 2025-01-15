For over a year, Israeli soldiers have flaunted their war crimes in Gaza with brazen arrogance, shamelessly posting videos of their actions on social media. But last week, the tide began to turn when a Brazilian court took unprecedented steps to hold one such soldier accountable.

On January 12, an Israeli soldier’s vacation in Brazil was abruptly interrupted by eight frantic calls from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, consuls, and his family.

Upon returning the calls, Yuval Vagdani learned that his own social media posts—which shamelessly showcased war crimes committed in Gaza—had led Brazil’s Federal Court to open a war crimes investigation against him.

The evidence in question, made public by Vagdani himself, shows the Israeli soldier casually planting explosives around a civilian house in Gaza, as well as the moment of explosion, according to The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), the NGO – named after the six-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces –behind the criminal complaint.

“I won’t go back to Brazil again,” the soldier told Israeli local media upon his escape, describing his ordeal in Brazil as feeling like “a bullet to the heart.”

“This was the hardest moment of my life; harder than Nova, harder than Gaza, harder than anything else,” Vagdani says in an audio recording that has been circulating ever since, where he concluded with a message urging Israeli soldiers against posting their actions in Gaza to avoid similar ordeals.

“No one wants to cut their trip short after just two weeks,” he adds, seemingly more concerned about his disrupted vacation than the lives destroyed by his actions.

While Vagdani evaded arrest by fleeing to Argentina –a country infamous for sheltering Nazi war criminals after World War II – the incident exposed a new accountability for Israeli soldiers who have long acted with impunity.

Upon returning to Israel, the soldier downplayed his social media post reviewed by Brazilian legal authorities as innocently portraying a “beautiful explosion” during an interview with an Israeli newspaper.

Since October 2023, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel has exceeded 46,000, with Vagdani playing an active role as a reservist in Israel’s genocidal war.

Global backlash

The case has sent shockwaves through Israeli media, with some anti-Semitism advocacy groups predictably framing the investigation as “witch-hunt” against Israel.

The Brazilian court’s decision was prompted by a complaint by the Belgium-based HRF, which accused Vagdani of war crimes based on his self-incriminating social media posts.

HRF founder Dyab Abou Jahjah revealed in an interview with Glenn Greenwald that the plaintiffs in the case were the Palestinian owners of the house destroyed in Vagdani’s video.

The Foundation suspects that there was a “leak” whose source they were unable to identify, which has led the Israeli intelligence to smuggle the soldier to Argentina overnight to avoid arrest.

Israeli intelligence reportedly orchestrated Vagdani’s escape to Argentina, further underscoring the lengths to which Israeli authorities will go to shield their soldiers from accountability.

This aligns with a broader pattern: in similar cases, Israeli suspects have been covertly relocated to evade justice. The Hind Rajab Foundation has emerged as a relentless advocate for justice.

Modelled after the post-Holocaust Nazi hunters, like Simon Wiesenthal, HRF works with researchers and legal experts to track Israeli soldiers suspected of war crimes.

By monitoring soldiers’ social media activity and alerting local authorities when they travel abroad, HRF aims to close the loopholes that allow war criminals to evade prosecution.

Their legal strategy operates on two fronts: submitting evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and leveraging domestic laws in countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

Brazil’s bold action, which bypassed the need for an ICC directive, represents a landmark victory for this approach.

Brazil’s legal breakthrough

Brazil’s Federal Court’s willingness to act independently under the Rome Statute is a significant legal milestone.