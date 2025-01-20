Nearly 1,660 Afghans cleared by the US government to resettle in the US, including family members of active duty US military personnel, are having their flights cancelled under President Donald Trump's order suspending US refugee programs, a US official and a leading refugee resettlement advocate said.

The group includes unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the US as well as Afghans who fought for the former US-backed Afghan government, said Shawn VanDiver on Monday, head of the #AfghanEvac coalition of US veterans and advocacy groups and the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US decision also leaves in limbo thousands of other Afghans who have been approved for resettlement as refugees in the US but have not yet been assigned flights from Afghanistan or neighbouring Pakistan, they said.

"Afghans and advocates are panicking," said VanDiver. "I've had to recharge my phone four times already today because so many are calling me."

"We warned them that this was going to happen, but they did it anyway. We hope they will reconsider," he said of contacts with Trump's transition team.

VanDiver's organisation is the main coalition that has been working with the US government to evacuate and resettle Afghans in the US since the Taliban took Kabul as the last US forces left Afghanistan in August 2021 after two decades of war.

Nearly 200,000 Afghans have been brought to the US by former president Joe Biden's administration since the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Kabul.