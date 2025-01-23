Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus sought the assistance of European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday to recover billions of dollars stolen during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

“Some $17 billion alone was taken out of the country's banking system by oligarchs close to the dictatorship and $16 billion was siphoned off annually during the 15 years of Hasina’s rule,” said a statement.

Yunus told this to Lagarde while the two met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year following student-led protests that toppled her 15-year rule. The Yunus-led transitional government took office on August 8.