Several people are feared dead when a passenger jet and a helicopter collided mid-air near the Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night and crashed into the Potomac River in what has been described as one of the biggest air disasters in the country. At least 18 bodies have been recovered, CBS News reported, citing a police official.

The American Airlines jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. US officials said three soldiers were onboard the helicopter.

All takeoffs and landings from the airport have been halted after the incident that took place at around 9:00 pm local time.

The PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while approaching the airport, FAA said.

"We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available," American Airlines said on X.

President Donald Trump was briefed, his press secretary said, and Vice President JD Vance encouraged followers on the social media platform X to "say a prayer for everyone involved."

Trump said the accident "should have been prevented."

Police said multiple agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport, but that there was no immediate word on casualties.

Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point near the airport along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport.