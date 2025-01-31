Trump administration changes have upended the US agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweepingfreezeimposedonbillionsofdollarsinforeignassistance.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance Thursday, saying “the US government is not a charity.”

Aid organisations say the funding freeze has left them agonising over whether they couldcontinue operating programs such as those providing round-the-clock nutritional support to extremely malnourished infants and children.

Current and former officials at the State Department and the US Agency for International Development say staffers were invited to submit requests to exempt certain programs from the foreign aid freeze, which PresidentDonaldTrumpimposed January. 20 and the State Department detailedhow to execute on January 24.

Three days later, at least 56 senior career USAID staffers were abruptly placed on administrative leave.

Three officials said many of those put on leave were lawyers involved in determining what programs might qualify for waivers, helping write proposals and submitting those waiver requests as they believed they had been invited to do.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. A Trump administration directive that aid organisations interpret as a gag order has left them unwilling to speak publicly for fear of permanently losing US funding.

In an internal memo Monday about the staffing changes, new acting USAID administrator Jason Gray said the agency had identified “several actions within USAID that appear to be designed to circumvent the President’s Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people.”

“As a result, we have placed a number of USAID employees on administrative leave with full pay and benefits unti l further notice while we complete our analysis of these actions,” Gray wrote.

A former senior USAID official said those put on leave had been helping aid organisations navigate the “confusing process” to seek waivers from the aid pause for specific life-saving projects, such as continuing clean water supplies for displaced people in war zones.

Others were identified as having been involved in diversity, equity and inclusion programming, which the administration has banned.

On Thursday, a USAID human resources official who tried to reverse the action, saying there was no justification for it, was himself placed on leave, according to two of the officials who had viewed internal emails and verified them as authentic. Reporters from ProPublica and Vox first reported the emails on X.

The State Department and White House didn’t respond to messages seeking comment about the staffing changes.