The Trump administration aims to lower its existing detention standards to allow more US jails to participate and open up more bed space to detain immigrants in the US, Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, said at an event in Washington.

Homan said on Saturday at an annual meeting of the National Sheriffs' Association in Washington, DC, that the administration was working to allow US sheriffs to detain migrants in their jails using their state-level standards instead of more rigorous US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidelines and to reduce the number of federal inspections.

"Your detention standards, your state detention standards, is what we're looking at," Homan said. "If that's good enough for a US citizen in your county, it's good enough for an illegal immigrant detained for us," he added.

President Donald Trump launched a wide-ranging crackdown on illegal immigration after taking office on January 20, redirecting military resources to support border security and deportations while empowering ICE officers to arrest more non-criminals.

ICE arrests nationwide have increased in the past week, with about 900-1,200 people picked up per day, according to the agency, compared with a daily average of 311 in fiscal year 2024.

The enforcement actions included arrests in so-called "sanctuary" cities that limit cooperation with ICE, including New York and Chicago.