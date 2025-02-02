WORLD
3 MIN READ
US ICE aims to lower detention standards amid crackdown on immigration
Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, says the move aims to allow more jails to participate and open up more bed space to detain immigrants in the US.
US ICE aims to lower detention standards amid crackdown on immigration
The Trump administration said this week that it would add 30,000 detention beds at a migrant camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and more at a military base in Aurora, Colorado. / Photo: AP Archive
February 2, 2025

The Trump administration aims to lower its existing detention standards to allow more US jails to participate and open up more bed space to detain immigrants in the US, Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, said at an event in Washington.

Homan said on Saturday at an annual meeting of the National Sheriffs' Association in Washington, DC, that the administration was working to allow US sheriffs to detain migrants in their jails using their state-level standards instead of more rigorous US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidelines and to reduce the number of federal inspections.

"Your detention standards, your state detention standards, is what we're looking at," Homan said. "If that's good enough for a US citizen in your county, it's good enough for an illegal immigrant detained for us," he added.

President Donald Trump launched a wide-ranging crackdown on illegal immigration after taking office on January 20, redirecting military resources to support border security and deportations while empowering ICE officers to arrest more non-criminals.

ICE arrests nationwide have increased in the past week, with about 900-1,200 people picked up per day, according to the agency, compared with a daily average of 311 in fiscal year 2024.

The enforcement actions included arrests in so-called "sanctuary" cities that limit cooperation with ICE, including New York and Chicago.

Recommended
RelatedFlorida lawmakers pass immigration bill to help with Trump crackdown

'Force multiplier'

ICE is funded to detain a daily average of 41,500 immigrants in fiscal year 2024, but the agency currently has about 40,000 detainees, according to the most recent statistics.

The Trump administration said this week that it would add 30,000 detention beds at a migrant camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and more at a military base in Aurora, Colorado.

Homan rallied sheriffs to provide jail space and called on them to join a program known as 287(g) that allows state and local law enforcement to increase collaboration with ICE.

"The sheriffs in the room, we need your bed space. We need your 287(g) agreements," he said. "We need that force multiplier."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu