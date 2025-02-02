The Nanterre Court has ruled in the case of two men, aged 19 and 21, who unfurled the Palestinian flag during the basketball match between Nanterre and Hapoel Holon.

The Court of Nanterre sentenced the two fans in question on Friday to a fine of $518 and a 1-year ban from matches for entering the competition area in a way that could influence the course of a sporting event, according to French media.

On December 18, 2024, in France, during the competition between Nanterre and Israel's Hapoel Holon basketball teams, two young fans unfurled the Palestinian flag.

Footage of one of the young people who landed on the field with the Palestinian flag being beaten by Israeli supporters is seen on several social media posts.