WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Senate confirms Chris Wright as Trump's energy secretary
Wright was confirmed in a 59-38 vote, and previously promised to "unleash American energy at home and abroad" to restore US' dominance.
US Senate confirms Chris Wright as Trump's energy secretary
Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to fight the climate crisis. / Photo: AP Archive
February 4, 2025

The US Senate has approved the nomination of Christopher Wright to lead the Energy Department on Monday.

President Donald Trump's pick was confirmed on Monday in a 59-38 vote.

During his confirmation hearing on January 15, Wright said he would work to implement his agenda for all sources of "affordable, reliable and secure" American energy.

He promised to "unleash American energy at home and abroad" to "restore our energy dominance," saying it is critical that the US "lead the world in innovation and technology breakthroughs" and to build things in America again and remove barriers to progress.

Loud voice against climate crisis

Recommended

Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to fight the climate crisis.

He says more fossil fuel production can lift people out of poverty around the globe.

Wright will be in charge of an agency whose budget is around $50 billion, around half of which goes toward maintaining the country's nuclear weapons stockpile.

He will also be in charge of the department's 17 national labs that cover everything from research fusion energy to supercomputing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF