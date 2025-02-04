For Eid Al-Ghanami, a 50-year-old Palestinian Israeli from the desert area of the Negev in southern Israel, talking about his recently demolished house makes him sick to his stomach.

He avoids even thinking about the four-bedroom house because it brings back vivid memories of the place where he spent most of his life and raised his 10 children.

“My seven-year-old daughter keeps asking me, ‘When will you rebuild the house we used to have?’” he tells TRT World.

Al-Ghanami is an Israeli citizen from the Bedouin community, an indigenous and semi-nomadic tribe that settled permanently in the Negev desert in southern Israel during the British Mandate (1923-48).

Even though they have citizenship, most of the Bedouins lost their lands and became internally displaced within the newly carved state of Israel – as Israel moves ahead to ‘Judaise’ the area by making way for ‘legal’ housing settlements, resorts and factories for Jewish people.

Israel claims Biblical ownership over all lands that it considers to be part of the Jewish state and denies any property rights to the Bedouins, who are mostly Muslim.

While Tel Aviv has intensified its home demolition drive in Bedouin villages in recent years, the campaign has taken a different dimension since the start of the Gaza war.

The number of home demolitions in Muslim-majority areas within Israel “tripled” in 2024 as the Zionist state rained deadly bombs across Gaza, killing nearly 47,500 Palestinians.

At the same time, Israel has continued its land-grabbing spree in the occupied West Bank and the Golan Heights by building new Jewish settlements on Palestinian territories at a faster pace than before.

Earlier, Israeli authorities had to run every order for the demolition of a Bedouin home in Israel’s Negev area by the court – a process that often resulted in appeals and hearings, which afforded the villagers a shot at resisting land confiscation.

But under the Kaminitz Law enacted in 2017, the government frequently issues demolition orders bypassing the judicial system at the initial stage at least.

What tears at the heart of Al-Ghanami is the fact that he had to knock his house down himself at short notice. Otherwise, Israeli authorities would have brought in bulldozers to demolish the structure and then billed him for thousands of dollars in expenses.

Since June 2024, his family has been living in a tent on the same plot of land in the ‘unrecognised’ village of Umm Matnan, where his house stood for decades.

“The Israeli authorities plan to build farms for Jewish people on our land. I still have a copy of the map showing the house of my father back in the 1980s. He lived here, and so did my grandfather, on the same plot of land,” he says.

Today, roughly 325,000 Bedouin citizens of Israel live in the Negev. The Bedouin community exists mostly insulated from Israeli society as it battles the constant erasure of its traditional way of life.

Two in every three Bedouin citizens in the Negev live in poverty, a rate three times higher than that for Israel’s general population.

Their access to state services and the justice system remains limited as they face mobility restrictions, forced displacements, land confiscation, denial of building permits and a general lack of law enforcement in response to settler violence, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

‘Recognised’ and otherwise

The Bedouin population currently lives in three types of housing. About 200,000 people live in seven townships built by the government between 1969 and 1989 specifically to move the community out of its ancestral land.

Another 35,000 Bedouins live in 11 villages that the government ‘recognised’ post-1999 following a decades-long legal fight put up by the community. Yet the people in these so-called recognised villages continue to face home demolitions while struggling to get even rudimentary building permits.

Most of the population in these ‘recognised’ villages continues to live without adequate infrastructure like drinking water, electricity, sewage disposal and roads.

But the worst conditions are faced by about 90,000 Bedouins who live in 37 ‘unrecognised’ villages in the Negev.