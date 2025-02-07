WORLD
Israel's Netanyahu gifts golden pager to Trump
Israel shocked Hezbollah with the attacks, in which exploding pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens of fighters and wounded thousands, according to Lebanese authorities.
The gift symbolised "a turning point in the war" against Hezbollah [Israel Government Press Office] / Others
February 7, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave US President Donald Trump a golden pager when the two met at the White House this week, the premier's office said.

The gift symbolised "a turning point in the war" against Hezbollah, when Israel carried out a deadly operation against the Lebanese group using exploding pagers in September last year, the premier's office said.

"This strategic operation showcases Israel's strength, technological superiority, and ingenuity against its enemies," it said on Thursday.

In late November, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire, putting an end to more than a year of hostilities that culminated in a blistering Israeli bombing campaign and invasion of southern Lebanon.

However, Israeli troops are still operating in some parts of the neighbouring country.

The three-month period to implement the ceasefire expired on January 26, with the Israeli army missing a deadline to complete its troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Israel had made it clear that it had no intention of meeting the initial deadline, arguing that the Lebanese army had not fulfilled its end of the agreement.

It has also continued to launch occasional air strikes there, and now has until February 18 to withdraw.

SOURCE:AFP
