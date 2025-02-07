On May 10, 2023, Abdul Rahman Abdul Jameel was roused from deep slumber when Israeli soldiers raided his family house in Nablus, a town in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Abdul, just 17 then, was dragged out of bed by the marauding soldiers, who ransacked the house before detaining him.

But the pre-dawn raid was just the beginning of the horror that was to follow for the Palestinian youngster.

He was forced to walk for nearly three kilometres before being herded onto a bus and taken first to a military camp in Huwwara – a town in the occupied West Bank – and then to a military interrogation centre in Tel Aviv.

Among 69 women and 21 children released by Israel on January 20, 2025, in the first prisoner swap after the ceasefire Gaza ceasefire came into effect, Abdul Rahman clearly remembers the 44 days of solitary confinement in a tiny cell, where he suffered severe physical as well as psychological torture.

He was then moved to the notorious Megiddo Prison where, he says, “the real beatings started”.

“They just kept hitting (me) over and over,” Abdul Rahman tells TRT World in an exclusive interview a few days after his release from Israeli custody.

The beatings left him with a broken nose, a cracked skull, fractured ribs and battered hands and legs.

Abdul Rahman says he was among a group of twelve Palestinian detainees who were assaulted in the same room by Israeli officers.

“They cursed us, insulted our mothers and sisters, humiliated us, for nothing. We hadn’t done a thing.”

Ironically, Abdul Rahman’s release comes amid a renewed Israeli military assault on the occupied West Bank, in sharp contrast to the relative calm in Gaza after 15 months of a genocidal war in Gaza.

A pattern of abuse

Abdul Rahman’s story is also emblematic of hundreds of other Palestinian children detained by Israel before and after the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas.

By the end of 2024, Israeli forces were holding a total of 320 Palestinian children in custody, most of them without access to legal support, according to Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.

Despite the beginning of the year having seen the release of some 23 Palestinian child prisoners as part of a negotiated exchange, Israeli authorities continue to conduct large-scale arrests, including of children, according to Defence for Children International Palestine.

Since the ceasefire was announced on January 19, 2025, Israeli forces have detained more than 230 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

The families of released child prisoners, many of whom exhibited signs of torture, were reportedly threatened by Israeli forces with repercussions if they spoke to the media, according to Defence for Children International Palestine (DCIP).