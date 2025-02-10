Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has received the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo as part of her trip to the region, including Greece and Türkiye.

“The Turkish Cypriot people are the main element in Cyprus and have the inherent sovereignty right,” Tatar stressed following their meeting on Monday at the Presidential Office in the TRNC capital, Lefkosa.

The two sides discussed a highly anticipated meeting next month on the Cyprus issue, including representatives of Türkiye, the TRNC, Greece, the UK, and Greek-administered Cyprus.

The TRNC approved the meeting, which is expected to be held in Geneva on March 17-18, according to Tatar.

In a brief statement to the press, DiCarlo emphasised that the meeting was constructive, and that they deliberated on issues that will be discussed at the comprehensive meeting in Geneva.

DiCarlo is also set to meet Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Christodoulides.