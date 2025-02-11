US President Donald Trump set the cat among the pigeons when he laid out the possibility of seizing Greenland through military force and warned Denmark that its refusal to hand control of the island could result in Washington imposing tariffs on the Scandinavian country.

As a founding NATO member, Denmark has always maintained a strong decades-old alliance with the United States.

However, Trump’s second term began with tension between Washington and Copenhagen due to his expansionist rhetoric about Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Though Denmark and other European nations see Trump’s talk about Greenland as intimidation and bullying, Copenhagen has handled this row with Trump carefully.

Highly dependent on the US for defence, Denmark does not want to excessively inflame tensions with the Trump administration.

Danish officials have signalled their keenness to engage in more dialogue with the US regarding Greenland while expressing openness to a larger American “footprint” on the island.

While being clear to the US about their opposition to Trump’s threatening rhetoric, Copenhagen is working to rally other Western governments behind Denmark and Greenland amid this tense period with the new US administration.

Last month, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hosted an informal dinner at her house with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gare Stere, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Frederiksen posted a photo on Facebook of the four of them dining together. The caption read: “We have always stood together in the Nordic countries. And with the new and more unpredictable reality in which we are facing, good and close alliances and friendships have only become more important. At our meeting today, we discussed our regional defence and security cooperation.”

Although she didn’t mention Trump, the photo sent a clear message to the White House about Denmark’s closest allies standing united behind Copenhagen.

Frederiksen’s recent meetings with British, French, and German heads of state and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Brussels have also sent a similar message about wider European support for Denmark and Greenland.

When asked about Europe taking possible military action vis-à-vis the Arctic island, the European Commissioner for Defense Industry and Space Andrius Kubilius responded, “We are ready to defend our member state Denmark.”

Turbulent times ahead?

All Nordic countries are set to face difficult challenges when navigating their alliances with the US during these upcoming four years.

Although these governments probably never expected Trump’s second presidency to be a breeze, it is doubtful that too many Nordic policymakers predicted that such a row with Washington would break out so early after his return to the Oval Office.

Trump’s rhetoric about Denmark and Greenland gave all Nordic states a “cold shower”, says Tuomas Iso-Markku, a senior research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

“While the Nordics knew that they should be prepared for turbulent times, it is unlikely that any of them had expected things to get so complicated so quickly,” he tells TRT World.

Other experts hold similar views.

“The crisis shows, as once expressed by former French president de Gaulle, that ‘a state has no friends’. This is a shock to Danish politicians and many commentators,” Hans Mouritzen, a senior research fellow at the Danish Institute for International Studies, tells TRT World.

Jeppe Strandsbjerg, an associate professor at the Royal Danish Defence College's Center for Arctic Security Studies and Ilisimatusarfik University in Nuuk, says that many people in the Nordic countries are “trying to figure out what’s going on”.

“There is an anticipation or a little bit of a wait-and-see what’s the rhetoric [about], what is actually going to happen, and how much of what is being said is rhetorical strategy—all of these things. You have to deal with this new way of communicating,” he tells TRT World.

As the Nordic states deal with Trump’s unpredictable and unconventional foreign policy, they can be expected to act pragmatically above all else.

While policy-makers in Copenhagen see Trump’s expansionist rhetoric as a “serious threat” to the Danish kingdom, Mouritzen observes that they are also trying to “please Trump and talk about even closer cooperation in the future”.