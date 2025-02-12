On January 19, 2025, a second ceasefire was declared, ending the deadliest Israeli offensive in recent memory. For Plestia Alaqad, a young Palestinian journalist, this fragile pause in violence brings both relief and heartbreak. Though grateful that the killing has stopped, she remains unable to return to Gaza, her beloved home still scarred by devastation.

“I don’t think there is a word to describe what it feels like when a genocide ends,” she tells TRT World from Beirut, Lebanon. “I just hope for a better future for Palestine and the Palestinians because we deserve it. I feel grateful that so much killing has stopped. But I wonder: why do we live in a world where such genocide was allowed?”

Despite the distance from her homeland, Alaqad’s voice resonates globally. Named one of the 100 most influential women of 2024, she is determined to ensure the world doesn’t forget Gaza's stories.

Today, Alaqad is one of Gaza’s youngest journalists, a survivor of the genocide, and a fearless reporter dedicated to telling her people’s stories.

The 23-year-old has overcome the fear of speaking out against Israel, confronting hasbara – a propaganda strategy used by Israel to discredit those who criticise the Zionist state. Through her powerful posts on social media, she reveals not only the harsh reality of living under Israel’s occupation but also the resilience and humanity that endure among Palestinians.

"In Gaza, we don't see ourselves as numbers," Alaqad says. "We know each other by our names, by our stories, by our deep connection as a community."

Having lived through four military offensives before the devastating escalation of October 2023, Alaqad’s connection to her homeland runs deep. Despite the horrors she has witnessed, her storytelling preserves the social fabric that binds Gaza together.

“I love how small Gaza is, where almost everyone knows each other,” she says. “The supermarket employee is not just a supermarket employee, and the teacher is not just a teacher, they are part of your life.”

A storyteller from the start

Alaqad’s passion for storytelling began in sixth grade, inspired by her Arabic teacher, Rawan, who was also a journalist. By seventh grade, she was filling notebooks with writings and poems in Arabic and English.

After graduating with a degree in New Media and Journalism from the Eastern Mediterranean University in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, she returned to Gaza at 21 with a mission: to challenge stereotypes and share the authentic stories of her homeland.

She did not want Gaza to be reduced to an image of destruction. She wanted to show the true essence of her community. “I decided to return to Gaza so that people could see my land through my eyes,” she recalls.

Unfortunately, her return coincided with unprecedented violence of ethnic cleansing. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations have killed at least 48,200 Palestinians and injured at least 111,660. And Alaqad witnessed it all.