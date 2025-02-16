TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Iraqi officials meet to develop water infrastructure cooperation
"First meeting of Joint High Committee for development of cooperation with regards to Iraq’s water infrastructure", says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish, Iraqi officials meet in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation on water infrastructure. / Photo: AA
February 16, 2025

Turkish and Iraqi officials have met in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation on Iraq's water infrastructure.

“(Turkish) Deputy Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci and Abdul Karim Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council of Iraq, co-chaired the First Meeting of the Joint High Committee for the development of cooperation with regards to Iraq’s water infrastructure, in Baghdad,” Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on X on Sunday.

Later, on Sunday, Ekinci met with Iraqi Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab Abdullah in Baghdad, according to a separate X post from the ministry.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on joint efforts and cooperation possibilities in the field of water, it added.

