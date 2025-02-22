US President Donald Trump has fired the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General CQ Brown, and announced he would soon swap out five other high level positions in an unprecedented shake-up of the leadership of the US military.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social late on Friday, said he would nominate retired Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine to succeed Brown.

The decision sets off a period of upheaval at the Pentagon, which is already bracing for firings of civilian staff, a dramatic overhaul of its budget and a shift in US military deployments under Trump's new America First foreign policy.

It comes after the US Defense Department said it will cut its civilian workforce by at least five percent starting next week, as Trump seeks to slash the number of government employees.

Trump's administration has already begun firing thousands of other federal workers who are on probationary status, and the cuts at the Defense Department — the largest employer in the United States — will also focus on recently hired employees.