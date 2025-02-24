Defying Kiev and its European allies, Washington plans on Monday to submit to the UN Security Council and General Assembly a draft text that calls for a "swift end" to the Ukraine conflict but makes no reference to its territorial integrity.

Since Russian forces attacked Ukraine three years ago, the balance of power at the United Nations has been clear: the General Assembly, representing all members, has clearly and overwhelmingly supported Ukrainian sovereignty, while the 15-member Security Council has seen regular vetoes by Russia.

But Trump's return to the White House last month has brought a dramatic reshuffling of the diplomatic cards, as he undertakes a clear rapprochement with the Kremlin while dismissing his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator".

Against this tense diplomatic backdrop, Ukraine and more than 50 other states are planning on Monday — the third anniversary of the war — to introduce a text before the General Assembly saying it is "urgent" to end the war "this year" and clearly repeating the Assembly's previous demands: an immediate cessation of Russian hostilities against Ukraine and an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.

Amid heated speculation that the United States might abstain from the General Assembly vote — expected around midday — Washington generated widespread surprise Friday by proposing a competing text.

The US resolution is "simple (and) historic", Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Friday, as he urged member states to approve it.

'A good move'

The tersely worded US draft "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia".

It makes no reference to Ukrainian territorial integrity, a cornerstone of the previous resolutions passed by the Assembly, with the United States under former president Joe Biden among its strongest supporters.

For Vassili Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN, the American resolution is "a good move", though he believes it should also "address the root causes" of the war.