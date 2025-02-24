French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the White House as European leaders look to shore up a transatlantic alliance upended by United States President Donald Trump's outreach to Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

On the third anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Macron was due to present "proposals for action" to counter the "Russian threat."

Macron is hoping to persuade Trump to include European leaders in talks between Russia and the United States.

Trump sent shock waves around the world when he declared his readiness to resume diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to hold talks without the involvement of European nations or Kiev.

He has repeated Russian talking points about Ukraine's supposed responsibility in starting the war, raising concern in Europe that he will side with Moscow to end the conflict.

Macron has tried to coordinate a European response to Washington's sudden policy shift, saying Russia is "an existential threat to Europeans."

"You have a power that has overly armed itself... and continues to arm itself," Macron said before departing for Washington.

"We don't know where it will stop today. So we must all act to contain it."

The European Union hit Russia with a new round of sanctions aimed at curbing its war effort.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded by accusing Europe of wanting to prolong the fighting, unlike the United States.