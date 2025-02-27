WORLD
2 MIN READ
Conflict in eastern DRC affects over 1M schoolchildren: Government
2,594 schools have been closed due to violence in restive provinces of North and South Kivu.
Conflict in eastern DRC affects over 1M schoolchildren: Government
1,483 schools have been closed in North Kivu [ Photo: AA] / Others
February 27, 2025

The recent escalation of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where M23 rebels have intensified an offensive against government forces, has led to the closure of 2,594 schools, authorities said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Education Ministry indicated that 1,483 schools have been closed in North Kivu province while 1,111 are closed in South Kivu province, affecting 1.1 million children.

“The resumption of school activities has been difficult, with the safety of students and teachers compromised due to explosive devices in certain schools,” the ministry said.

Recommended

“Many schools have been bombed, destroyed or transformed into military bases by armed groups. By targeting students and schools, this war is also a war on our future. In an unprecedented tragedy, a school was even turned into a cemetery, illustrating the horror and despair that plagues the education sector in conflict zones,” the statement added.

The M23 group has intensified its territorial control in eastern DRC since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Fighting in eastern DRC has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people this year, Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan