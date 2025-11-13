Last month, Y Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old senior police officer in India’s Haryana, ended his own life at his residence in the city of Chandigarh, leaving behind a wife and two daughters.

But what initially appeared as a personal tragedy has evolved into a larger debate about caste oppression in India: Kumar belonged to the country’s Dalit community.

According to his suicide note, he ended his life after years of persistent caste-based harassment and humiliation in India’s police force. His case is an example of how deep-rooted caste oppression and the culture of scapegoating in one of the world’s largest democracies spares no one, even at the top.

Dalits suffer from caste-based discrimination

Caste is an ancient system of rigid social hierarchy in India and it determines many aspects of Indian life and politics.

It can be used to dictate someone’s job, the education and opportunities they receive and even their dietary requirements. According to tradition, whatever caste one is born into is the one they will stay in until the day they die; it is not commonly acceptable to marry outside of it.

Nestled comfortably at the top are the Brahmins, traditionally the priestly caste charged with learning, rituals and scriptural authority. Below them are the Kshatriyas, the warrior and ruling caste; then the Vaishyas, the merchants and traders; and the Shudras, the labouring class, at the bottom.

The Dalits are outside the caste system, deemed so low that they are called the ‘untouchables’ – and they make up around one-sixth of the population.

A substantial number of Dalits continue to be forced into menial work such as manual scavenging, cleaning dry latrines, sewers or septic tanks because the jobs are considered “unclean” by upper‑caste standards.

In social and public spaces, Dalits may be barred from sharing the same water sources, utensils or dining arrangements.

A tragic sequence of events

Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer herself, said her husband had repeatedly complained about caste‑based harassment, humiliation and institutional discrimination by senior officers , including the Haryana director-general of police and Rohtak superintendent of police, who were named in his eight-page-long suicide note.

In the note, recovered from his pocket, he detailed several instances of discrimination.

He wrote that a senior IAS officer did not sanction his earned leave in time , which meant he could not visit his father for his final rites.

He also said his official vehicle was withdrawn in November 2023; his housing and posting entitlements were ignored and his annual appraisal report was loaded with biased comments.

Anonymous and pseudonymous complaints were generated against him to tarnish his reputation, Kumar wrote , adding that senior officers conspired to assign him “non‑existent” posts, delay promotions and arrears, and isolate him professionally.

But Kumar’s repeated complaints were ignored.

His family has since challenged the state government legally, demanding accountability and punishment for senior officials accused of perpetuating a hostile work environment.

The saga took a complex turn when a low-level police officer, closely associated with Kumar’s case, also took his own life some days later.

In a twist that appears to have come out of a Bollywood flick, this second officer alleged that Kumar was corrupt , complicating the narrative and fuelling rumours that powerful interests are manipulating the truth to protect themselves while blaming the vulnerable.

Political firestorm

The case has drawn widespread condemnation in India.

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi met Puran Kumar’s family , calling the death a “ wrong message to Dalits ” that “no matter how successful, intelligent or capable you are, if you are a Dalit, you can be crushed, trampled and thrown away”.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini to take strict action, emphasising that the issue reflects systemic caste discrimination and affects all Dalits.

Regional politicians and Dalit rights advocates have also demanded a transparent investigation and accountability for senior officials implicated in the harassment, denouncing the Haryana government for protecting senior officers instead of delivering justice.