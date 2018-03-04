A woman from Pakistan's marginalised Hindu minority has been elected to the senate for the first time ever in an election over the weekend.

Krishna Kumari, a member of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), hails from the so-called untouchables or Dalits - the lowest rung of the caste system that still prevails in Pakistan and neighbouring India.

Lawmakers in national and four provincial assemblies on Saturday elected half of the 104-member senate to six-year terms.

Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif's party came first in Saturday's election, in a boost for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party ahead of a general election due in summer.

It has a total of 33 seats in the upper house, and along with its allies, the party has 48 seats in the senate, Geo TV reported.

Former President Asif Zardari's party PPP came in second, followed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former cricket star Imran Khan.

"I feel delighted"

Most of Pakistan's Hindu population fled to India as part of the population exchange that followed the 1947 partition.

Those who remain live on the political and economic margins.