Türkiye’s ambitious Social Housing Project, which aims to deliver 500,000 units under the banner of ‘Homeowner Türkiye’, lays out a new social vision that blends urban planning, economic stability, and cultural identity.

Unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the project officially opened for applications on November 10 and aims to deliver half a million affordable state-backed homes for low- and middle-income citizens across 81 provinces.

But beyond the numbers, observers say its deeper significance lies in what it symbolises: a revival of the “social state” ideal and a redefinition of what home ownership means in modern Türkiye.

“This is not merely a housing project,” says Associate Professor Hicran Hamza Celikyay.

“It is an effort to build ‘homes’ that embody our civilisation’s urban imagination — places that reflect both material security and spiritual belonging,” the associate professor at Duzce University tells TRT World.

At its core, the project marks a philosophical shift, seeking to merge architecture, community, and national identity into a single vision for the future.

“[The initiative bridges] the connection between housing and home; and between home and family.”

Its launch coincides with the government’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Family, reinforcing the project’s focus on community and belonging.

Pointing to Türkiye’s constitutional view of housing as a human right, Celikyay says, “cities are not merely physical spaces of streets, squares, and houses, they are living organisms that carry memory, spirit, and identity”.

The project, she explains, seeks to reinterpret this heritage for the modern era, so that every house becomes a yuva — a Turkish home that signifies safety, warmth, and belonging.

According to government officials, the program represents the largest housing initiative in the history of the Republic, backed by the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change .

Applications are open via e-Devlet, Ziraat Bank, Halkbank, and Emlak Katilim Bank branches, with a carefully managed system designed to prevent online congestion.

The first homes are expected to be delivered by March 2027, and construction tenders have already begun.

Professor Abdulmenaf Turan, a leading scholar of urban governance from Ankara University , says the initiative is “a historical public policy milestone that gives physical form to the idea of the social state”.

“It is part of the human right to live with dignity. This project builds on that principle, making affordable housing accessible while reinforcing citizens’ trust in the state,” he tells TRT World.

Under the scheme, citizens can purchase units with a 10 percent down payment, 240-month repayment plans, and monthly instalments starting at ₺6,750. (US$160)

Prices begin around ₺1.8 million(US $42.850), and income ceilings have been set at ₺145,000 (US $3.400) for Istanbul and ₺127,000 (US $3.000) for other provinces.

Building communities

Beyond the numbers, the project’s urban design philosophy is equally ambitious.